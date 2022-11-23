Read full article on original website
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Results 11.26.22: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher Victorious
– The 2022 NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today with the latest tournament matchups earlier today in Fujisawa City, Japan at the Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium. The event streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Togi Makabe, Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube...
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious
– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings. * Yoya beat Terry Yaki. * Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco. *...
411mania.com
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
411mania.com
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 Results 11.26.22: An Exploding Coffin Match Headliner
– STARDOM held its STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 event earlier today at the Todoroki Arena in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 778 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:. * Blue Stars Block: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (7) beat wing*gori (Hanan...
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames -- live results and analysis
Two WarGames matches highlight the final WWE major of the year. Follow live.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames
– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
411mania.com
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling
The card is set for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling. You can check out the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:. * UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz vs. Dom Kubrick. * Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels. * Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz. * Vipress...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill On a Possible Match With Sasha Banks, Would Love an AEW All-Women’s PPV
Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant forces in the AEW women’s division, and she recently weighed in on the idea of facing Sasha Banks one day and an all-women’s AEW PPV. Cargill spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count recently and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com
AIW Hell On Earth VXII Results: Matt Cardona Battles Wes Barkley, More
AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the results below from the Eastlake, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:
411mania.com
WWE’s Ultimate Survivor Series Livestream Now Online
WWE is streaming the second in their “Ultimate Survivor Series” livestreams, and the video is now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts decide which WWE Legends and current Superstars would make up the ultimate Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches.”
411mania.com
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return
– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
411mania.com
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
