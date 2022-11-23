Trending On The Timeline: Chris Brown Dropped From AMA’s

DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. So over the weekend, it was announced that Chris Brown and his Michael Jackson tribute was just recently dropped from the AMA’s. With no reasoning whatsoever. Now the AMA tribute was reportedly cancelled because the network executive didn’t want a convicted domestic abuser to honor an alleged child molester. So they recently had a spokesperson speak out again after the AMA’s because they were receiving so much backlash after that was revealed. The spokesperson stated live shows change all the time. It’s the nature of this business. And unfortunately, this element of the AMA’s didn’t come together as they couldn’t align on the performance. It’s no fault to Chris Brown at all. Don’t go back on your statement, just because where is the other, initial statement coming from? Chris, just give your own live stream performance and you know, we’re gonna tap in period.

