Arianna Margulis started drawing as an outlet for the anxieties and stresses of life in New York City. But after a “record scratch” breakup at Central Park in 2015, Margulis made her passion for doodling public. That same year, she started the @butlikemaybe Instagram account to share her work. She’d already been turning to her drawings to vent (about bosses, boyfriends, and everything in between), but it was only when she started posting them that she realized how universal — and powerful — they really were.

