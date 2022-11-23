Read full article on original website
Mahomes, Kelce top-5 in Pro Bowl votes through one week
Two Kansas City Chiefs stars are amongst the top-five vote getters for the 2023 Pro Bowl through the first week of voting.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2
Since we had some extra questions come in for this week that I don't want to let slide until next week, I'm doing a second part to the mailbag. (From Jeffrey S.) I understand coach Daball wants to win every game. However, putting our best cornerback Adoree Jackson back to return kicks was just the dumbest thing imaginable. I don’t blame the coach, he needs to have the team's short-term interests.
Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field. The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.
‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy
At a Chuck E. Cheese when he was about 7 years old, Justin Watson redeemed tickets for a football. No wonder his father, Doug, was puzzled when he saw Justin instead holding a tiara a few moments later. Turned out he overcame his shyness to ask for a trade since he thought his little sister, Abby, would want the tiara.
Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense After Huge Performance vs. Kings
The Boston Celtics may have struggled out of the gate defensively this season, but they certainly have turned things around. Although the Celtics have been dominant to open the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest reason for their success has been their high-powered offense. Boston boasted the best defense in the league last season so many expected that success to carry over, but the offense has taken a major jump and the defense has lagged without Robert Williams manning the center.
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
