Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Max Strus Ruled Out Tonight Against The Washington Wizards
Miami Heat guard Max Strus has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards because of a shoulder injury. He is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Forward Duncan Robinson is listed as doubtful after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He is averaging 6.3 points and shooting 30 percent from the 3-point line.
Wichita Eagle
Bam Adebayo Passes Dwyane Wade For Fifth Place On Miami Heat Career Double-Doubles List
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is nowhere close to being the best player in franchise history. But at least he can say he is ahead of Heat legend Dwyane Wade in something. After Friday's 38-point, 12-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards, Adebayo surpassed Wade for fifth place on the Heat's double-doubles list.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Was The Demise Of Anthony Davis As An All-NBA Player Greatly Exaggerated?
When the Lakers went out to get Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, the return in investment seemed to immediately pay off despite the injury history that came with the star big man. In just his first season with the team, the Lakers clinched their 17th NBA title. Since the 2020...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Discusses “Very Emotional” Return To Face Team That Drafted Him
The Lakers are back at it tonight as they face the San Antonio Spurs on a back-to-back. They picked up the win last night off the backs of dynamic duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis; however, Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had himself a day in his return to San Antonio.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster
Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games. The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record. OKC will enter the game...
Wichita Eagle
Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense After Huge Performance vs. Kings
The Boston Celtics may have struggled out of the gate defensively this season, but they certainly have turned things around. Although the Celtics have been dominant to open the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest reason for their success has been their high-powered offense. Boston boasted the best defense in the league last season so many expected that success to carry over, but the offense has taken a major jump and the defense has lagged without Robert Williams manning the center.
Wichita Eagle
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic Tops NBA MVP Ladder in Consecutive Weeks
Luka Doncic is producing an incredible season for the Dallas Mavericks. Given he was a common pick to be the MVP front-runner entering Game 1, the expectations were already high. However, it's safe to say that he's exceeding even the loftiest of projections. With averages of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Wichita Eagle
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game
Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Potential New Timeline For Rob Pelinka To Make Trade Decision
It looks like Los Angeles Lakers fans will now have to wait a bit longer for any kind of major roster shakeup. Though it had previously been reported that team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was holding off until, well, around now to potentially trade any current Los Angeles Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Hold Off T-Wolves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The newly minted 'CLT' uniforms brought some good luck to the Hornets as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in front of an energetic Black Friday crowd. Minnesota's size affected the Hornets from the outset with six shots being denied at the rim in just the first...
Wichita Eagle
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives
James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Reacts To World Cup Lookalike
LeBron James is so popular he can cause a stir even without being involved. The latest case was Thursday during the World Cup when a fan noticed a Cameroon player bearing a strong resemblance to James. It created a social media frenzy because the two players actually look identical. Add...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Hoosiers QB Williams taken to hospital with leg injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering a serious injury to his right knee during the Hoosiers’ 30-16 loss to Purdue. Coach Tom Allen didn’t provide many details, saying the Hoosiers were still awaiting word on the diagnosis. “It was a devastating loss,” Allen said. “I can’t put it into words, but it’s part of the game. They need further evaluation, so that was the last update I got. It is the knee, but it is not an ACL, I know that. But it’s obviously serious.” Williams was hurt with 46 seconds left in the first quarter when he tried to plant and throw. He immediately fell to the ground with nobody around him.
