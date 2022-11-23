ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs

Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Luka Doncic Tops NBA MVP Ladder in Consecutive Weeks

Luka Doncic is producing an incredible season for the Dallas Mavericks. Given he was a common pick to be the MVP front-runner entering Game 1, the expectations were already high. However, it's safe to say that he's exceeding even the loftiest of projections. With averages of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Aggressive Bam Adebayo Is What’s Best For Miami Heat

The numbers didn't tell the complete story of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's best performance of the season. He had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. The stats were impressive but it was the way it happened that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra liked the most.
MIAMI, FL

