ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season brought with it Thanksgiving. And for some NFL teams, it truly was a time for giving thanks. The Philadelphia Eagles are thankful for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his record-setting performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for running back Josh Jacobs, who had a similarly historic performance in an overtime win in Seattle. The Jacksonville Jaguars are thankful for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones, who combined to stun the Baltimore Ravens.
Bleacher Report

Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft

One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings

With college football's regular season over, priorities change. Squads still in the hunt for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth should be at full strength. Meanwhile, NFL draft prospects on other teams will have to weigh whether to even participate in a bowl game. All-star game invitations are already out and being accepted. Preparation for the biggest job interview of a football player's life now overtakes almost everything else.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders Confirms Rumors of Being Offered Colorado HC Job

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed Colorado made him an offer as they search for a new coach. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the Buffaloes had made formal overtures to Sanders, who described the report as "true" on Monday. However, he didn't say whether he accepted the offer or intends to stay at Jackson State.
BOULDER, CO
Bleacher Report

Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 12 Results

The Houston Texans haven't used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since 2014, when they selected Jadeveon Clowney. But it's beginning to look quite likely that the team could have the top choice in 2023. The 2022 NFL regular season is nearly through 12 weeks. The only...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period

The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Two New York Jets Headline Top Free-Agent Adds

The 2022 fantasy football regular season is rapidly barreling toward a close, but many managers still have plenty of work to do to secure their playoff spots. This is a pivotal time of year to shrewdly work the waiver wire. With injuries continuing to mount, accumulating depth can be the difference between an early exit—or missing the postseason entirely—and a championship run.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

David Shaw Resigns as Stanford HC; Finishes as Winningest HC in Program's History

Stanford football coach David Shaw announced his resignation Saturday, ending the most successful tenure in program history. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Calls out Saints' Malcolm Roach: 'No Place for' That Low Hit

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo called out New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach for a low hit in Sunday's 13-0 victory. “It is football but, we've got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo told reporters after the game. “There’s no place for that. I’m alright. A little sore, but nothing bad. As players, we need to be smart for one another.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Ekeler's Edge: Reliving the 2-pt conversion, Austin's diet & Josh Allen on Bills Mafia

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back with Matt Harmon for another great episode of Ekeler’s Edge!. This week, the guys go deep to discuss the Chargers’ game-winning drive against the Arizona Cardinals and break down the 2-point conversion that gave the Chargers the win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy