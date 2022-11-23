Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
KFVS12
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
WBBJ
Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
fox13memphis.com
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13. Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers
LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff seeks information about stolen truck
PHOTO - Not the exact vehicle, but a file photo courtesy of the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
radionwtn.com
Santa Ready To Hear Your Christmas Wishes
Paris, Tenn.–A big crowd of excited kiddos was waiting for Santa when he arrived in downtown Paris Saturday. Santa arrived in a Paris Fire Truck and brought Rudolph and the Elves. Santa will be in his newly-renovated house on the Henry County Courthouse lawn on weekends through December 18 (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays 2-4 p.m.) The Downtown Paris Association staff has created a cozy spot next to Santa’s house for photo opportunities, too. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
wkms.org
Mayfield candle factory destroyed by tornado facing retaliation charge from former employees
Former employees of the western Kentucky candle factory destroyed in last December’s deadly tornado outbreak are alleging Mayfield Consumer Products retaliated against them for cooperating with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) probe. The charge – filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 20 former...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The Haywood County sheriff said an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
Comments / 1