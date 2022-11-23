ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

WBBJ

Police investigating shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Car crash injures two in Graves County

BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate two previously missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers

LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents

PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Santa Ready To Hear Your Christmas Wishes

Paris, Tenn.–A big crowd of excited kiddos was waiting for Santa when he arrived in downtown Paris Saturday. Santa arrived in a Paris Fire Truck and brought Rudolph and the Elves. Santa will be in his newly-renovated house on the Henry County Courthouse lawn on weekends through December 18 (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays 2-4 p.m.) The Downtown Paris Association staff has created a cozy spot next to Santa’s house for photo opportunities, too. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog

A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
UNION CITY, TN

