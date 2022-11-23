Suspect in the Club Q shootings faces hate crimes charges – what exactly are they?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
Suspect of shooting on Knoll Lane turns himself in
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect of a shooting has turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the death of a man Friday afternoon on Nov. 25. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers located a victim and administered […]
KKTV
Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night. On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
Suspect of officer-involved shooting dies in hospital
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died while in the care of a hospital Friday evening on Nov. 25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). The suspect identified as Ross Milton Floersheim, 41, was at a hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the brief exchange of […]
EDITORIAL: Freeing predators to prowl on parole
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was on parole at the time — despite several parole violations — thanks at least in part to the three notoriously soft-on-crime lawmakers. ...
Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two people hailed as heroes for taking down the accused Club Q shooter, is reopening his family's brewery for the first time since the attack at the LGBTQ nightclub. According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub. The The post Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs police looking for suspect after shots fired
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero. Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic.
See the Last Gas Chamber Used in Colorado at Creepy Prison Museum
One thing that the town of Cañon City, Colorado is most well-known for is its prisons. Just outside of Cañon City is the notorious ADX Florence, also known as SuperMax, which houses the worst of the worst. There are also numerous prisons surrounding SuperMax, but on the other...
KKTV
Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it was shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect. Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.
KKTV
Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide after leaving one person dead, according to police. Colorado Springs police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer...
Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Comments / 1