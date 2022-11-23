Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
radionwtn.com
First 176 Student Tickets Paid For At Tonight’s Patriots’ Playoff Game
Paris, Tenn.–HCHS and Grove students…Remember! The first 176 HCHS/Grove student tickets are paid for tonight, thanks to generous donors and the school! Show your student ID or Student Vue at the gate by the band house/baseball field for free entrance. Photo by Tyler Miller.
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
millington-news.com
Who are the local All-Stars taking the field Dec. 10?
The 20th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All Star Game is set for Dec. 10 on the campus of MUS. Several notable senior standouts from across Shelby and Tipton County will be on the field that Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at the...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
radionwtn.com
UTM Students To Serve As Legislative Interns
MARTIN, Tenn. – Six University of Tennessee at Martin students will spend the spring semester in Nashville as legislative interns. Five students interviewed and accepted positions with the Tennessee Legislative Internship Program for the spring 2023 session of the Tennessee General Assembly, and one student will intern with the UT System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy.
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
Funeral arrangements announced for former Arlington HS football player killed in UVA mass shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) will be laid to rest Sunday, Nov. 27. Devin Keith Chandler was born July 18, 2002, according to his obituary. The 20-year-old died Nov. 13 during a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Students In RisingStar Leadership
Paris, Tenn.– Two students from Henry County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2022 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 3-4, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The summit gives high school juniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured are Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Tyler Puckett, Garrett Stephens and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Puckett and Stephens attend Henry County High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event. The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer. There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with...
radionwtn.com
Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Remains Closed as Work Continues
Tennessee 22A is still closed, with no word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on when the road will reopen. The City of Lexington has also not had any updates on the work. Crews with Jones Brothers Construction, LLC, had been paving the Lexington Bypass. The highway was closed on...
