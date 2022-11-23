Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Students In RisingStar Leadership
Paris, Tenn.– Two students from Henry County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2022 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 3-4, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The summit gives high school juniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured are Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Tyler Puckett, Garrett Stephens and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Puckett and Stephens attend Henry County High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.
radionwtn.com
UTM Students To Serve As Legislative Interns
MARTIN, Tenn. – Six University of Tennessee at Martin students will spend the spring semester in Nashville as legislative interns. Five students interviewed and accepted positions with the Tennessee Legislative Internship Program for the spring 2023 session of the Tennessee General Assembly, and one student will intern with the UT System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy.
westkentuckystar.com
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
wpsdlocal6.com
Martha's Vineyard continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding community members, including those who are homebound
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah saw a large crowd on Thanksgiving. For more than three decades, the local nonprofit has served a free Thanksgiving meal for the community. This year, Martha's Vineyard is seeing more people in need of food assistance. The ministry also provided a lot of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen teams up with Big Ed's to serve big Thanksgiving feast
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah once again provided Thanksgiving meals for free on Thursday. The nonprofit partnered with local restaurant Big Ed's because organizers expected an even larger turnout than usual. Several hundred people were served before noon. Both the dine-in and drive-thru options were crowded with people...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
radionwtn.com
Santa Ready To Hear Your Christmas Wishes
Paris, Tenn.–A big crowd of excited kiddos was waiting for Santa when he arrived in downtown Paris Saturday. Santa arrived in a Paris Fire Truck and brought Rudolph and the Elves. Santa will be in his newly-renovated house on the Henry County Courthouse lawn on weekends through December 18 (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays 2-4 p.m.) The Downtown Paris Association staff has created a cozy spot next to Santa’s house for photo opportunities, too. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
radionwtn.com
Holiday Cheer From Paris–And Santa
Paris, Tenn.–If the Eiffel Tower in Paris doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. The Eiffel Tower, with Santa Claus climbing to the top, has been lit up with festive green and red colors to welcome visitors to Paris. The city of Paris is also aglow with holiday cheer downtown, with the Downtown Plaza and Santa house decorated with lights, giant ornaments, trees and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will arrive in downtown Paris at 10 a.m. Friday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
radionwtn.com
First 176 Student Tickets Paid For At Tonight’s Patriots’ Playoff Game
Paris, Tenn.–HCHS and Grove students…Remember! The first 176 HCHS/Grove student tickets are paid for tonight, thanks to generous donors and the school! Show your student ID or Student Vue at the gate by the band house/baseball field for free entrance. Photo by Tyler Miller.
radionwtn.com
Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
westkentuckystar.com
Head-on collision in Graves County sends two to hospital
A head-on collision in Graves County sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Deputies were called to the 500 block of Vastine Green Road at 10:50 am for the two-vehicle crash. Deputies said 53-year-old Kevin Brown of Symsonia and 19-year-old Mallory Buzanis of Hickory were the drivers of the...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
