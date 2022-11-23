Model train enthusiast’s to returns in time for the holidays

WALL TOWNSHIP — After a long hiatus largely due to COVID-19, Salvatore Soldano will be once again opening his collection of trains to the public at 2082 Overbrook Drive in Wall.

Located on the second floor of the building behind his house, the event will be on Dec. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m., and features Mr. Soldano’s model train display, a project that took close to seven years to complete.

Construction began in 2011, but Mr. Soldano’s collection started long before that, when he received his first Lionel train set for Christmas as a baby.

He estimates that his collection now holds about 250 engines and between 1,200 to 1,400 cars, many of which line the walls of the display room.

Some are from his childhood, and others he acquired over time from train shows and online vendors.

Mr. Soldano reports that when it came to the layout, there never was much of a plan. Instead, he shared his vision with friends and workers and let it unfold over time with combined creativity.

As a result, a lot of the details on his layout have stories, like an antique ship model he discovered in Paris, and a handmade roundhouse for which the original platform was extended.

“We did a lot of things differently,” said Mr. Soldano, explaining that the brick walls on the mountain are actually sections of kitchen tile he got from a friend’s tile shop.

One of the biggest contributors was Bob Phole, a friend and engineer who did all of the wiring for the set-up, which runs 18 O-gauge trains and a wealth of other vibrant decorations.

Thanks to Mr. Phole’s work, Mr. Soldano says “kids can press the buttons and make it interactive, make things happen” from areas around the track.

Originally, Mr. Soldano opened up his display for special needs children, but later decided to extend the event to the public.

“Let’s say you were fortunate enough to own a Van Gogh and you had it in your house. And every once in a while you walk by with a cup of coffee, and you look at it, and then it’s over, right? Something like this is meant to be shared and looked at just like a work of art,” said Soldano.

He estimates that 5,000 to 8,000 people have been in to see his trains over the years.

This year, Mr. Soldano is partnering with Bridging the Gap to use the foot traffic for good.

While the display itself remains free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the organization, which helps veterans adjust to civilian jobs.

The organization opened in 2016 to “help veterans get jobs and educate them, help them with their resumes; the whole employment life cycle,” says Mike Ferraro, a representative of Bridging the Gap.

Currently the organization offers programs to give veterans free business suits, help them adopt companions from the SPCA, receive scholarships and interviews, and a hometown hero program that thanks veterans and first responders for their service.

Mr. Ferraro says that getting involved with things like the train display is good for veterans, citing the soothing effect it can have on those with post traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].

“People can see something like this and it helps them, with their stress and their life. People love trains, and it’s a good way to help relieve some of that stress,” Mr. Ferraro said.

Representatives of the organization will be at the event to help run things and collect donations.

Full of moving parts, lights, and sound, the track is beautifully done, with details for all heights and ages to admire.

“It’s like you just can’t see enough of it, every time I see it I’m seeing something new,” said Mr. Ferraro.