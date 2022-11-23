ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Model train enthusiast’s to returns in time for the holidays

By Hayley Lohmann
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DYra_0jLE8DJX00

WALL TOWNSHIP — After a long hiatus largely due to COVID-19, Salvatore Soldano will be once again opening his collection of trains to the public at 2082 Overbrook Drive in Wall.

Located on the second floor of the building behind his house, the event will be on Dec. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m., and features Mr. Soldano’s model train display, a project that took close to seven years to complete.

Construction began in 2011, but Mr. Soldano’s collection started long before that, when he received his first Lionel train set for Christmas as a baby.

He estimates that his collection now holds about 250 engines and between 1,200 to 1,400 cars, many of which line the walls of the display room.

Some are from his childhood, and others he acquired over time from train shows and online vendors.

Mr. Soldano reports that when it came to the layout, there never was much of a plan. Instead, he shared his vision with friends and workers and let it unfold over time with combined creativity.

As a result, a lot of the details on his layout have stories, like an antique ship model he discovered in Paris, and a handmade roundhouse for which the original platform was extended.

“We did a lot of things differently,” said Mr. Soldano, explaining that the brick walls on the mountain are actually sections of kitchen tile he got from a friend’s tile shop.

One of the biggest contributors was Bob Phole, a friend and engineer who did all of the wiring for the set-up, which runs 18 O-gauge trains and a wealth of other vibrant decorations.

Thanks to Mr. Phole’s work, Mr. Soldano says “kids can press the buttons and make it interactive, make things happen” from areas around the track.

Originally, Mr. Soldano opened up his display for special needs children, but later decided to extend the event to the public.

“Let’s say you were fortunate enough to own a Van Gogh and you had it in your house. And every once in a while you walk by with a cup of coffee, and you look at it, and then it’s over, right? Something like this is meant to be shared and looked at just like a work of art,” said Soldano.

He estimates that 5,000 to 8,000 people have been in to see his trains over the years.

This year, Mr. Soldano is partnering with Bridging the Gap to use the foot traffic for good.

While the display itself remains free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the organization, which helps veterans adjust to civilian jobs.

The organization opened in 2016 to “help veterans get jobs and educate them, help them with their resumes; the whole employment life cycle,” says Mike Ferraro, a representative of Bridging the Gap.

Currently the organization offers programs to give veterans free business suits, help them adopt companions from the SPCA, receive scholarships and interviews, and a hometown hero program that thanks veterans and first responders for their service.

Mr. Ferraro says that getting involved with things like the train display is good for veterans, citing the soothing effect it can have on those with post traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].

“People can see something like this and it helps them, with their stress and their life. People love trains, and it’s a good way to help relieve some of that stress,” Mr. Ferraro said.

Representatives of the organization will be at the event to help run things and collect donations.

Full of moving parts, lights, and sound, the track is beautifully done, with details for all heights and ages to admire.

“It’s like you just can’t see enough of it, every time I see it I’m seeing something new,” said Mr. Ferraro.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Holiday season in Jackson opens with return of Toyland, Christmas tree lighting

JACKSON — The holiday season in Jackson will officially kick off during the weekend of Dec. 3-4 with two perennially popular events. Toyland, a beloved holiday tradition that includes model trains, festive tableaus, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and treats to eat, will return to the Melvin Cottrell Senior Center, 45 Don Connor Blvd., on Dec. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
JACKSON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Men in tuxedoes, guitars, and an Island forever changed. The day the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 23, 1964 edition of the Staten Island Advance on the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a day that forever changed our borough. There were 128,000 tolls were collected during the opening weekend. Up until 2018, the name of the bridge was spelled Verrazano-Narrows.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens

NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

The difference between Italian Thanksgiving and Sunday dinner is the turkey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing. Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy