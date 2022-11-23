It is the ending of an era at Jones At&t stadium. As soon as the game against Oklahoma ends this weekend, preliminary actions will be underway to start a $200 million renovation project. The most part of this is the last time the famous Double T scoreboard in the south endzone will be up and operational for a football game. And while the new stadium will have a Double T scoreboard of its own, the original is coming down. Senior day is also on-tap to conclude the 2022 regular season for the Red Raiders. So what do the Red Raiders need to do to secure a Texas Tech week 13 victory?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO