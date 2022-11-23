ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

lastwordonsports.com

Can DeMarcus Robinson Be Baltimore’s Primary Receiver?

The Baltimore Ravens saw efficient production from Demarcus Robinson in the 13-3 win against the Carolina Panthers. The 28-year-old caught all nine of his targets for 128 yards and helped his team in critical third-down situations. Prior to his stellar performance against the Panthers, Robinson had been witnessing a quiet...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
TAMPA, FL
lastwordonsports.com

Key Ravens Defender’s Return is Boost for Defense

Marcus Williams’ injury stint is finally over. He returned to practice this week and aims to be back out on the field soon. Williams suffered a wrist injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ tight 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Prior to the injury, Williams was one of Baltimore’s top playmakers, notching three interceptions, one tackle-for-loss and 33 total tackles.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Week 12 DraftKings Plays: Kenneth Walker III, Keenan Allen, and More

Just like that, we already have eleven weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 12 DraftKings plays.
lastwordonsports.com

Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners

The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
PIX11

Giants lose to Cowboys in Thanksgiving meltdown

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Giants gave up their lead in the third quarter during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dalla Cowboys.  Big Blue has now lost three of their past four games. Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree joined The Moose to break down the game and what went wrong. Watch […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Texas Tech Week 13: Red Zone Lock Down Against Oklahoma

It is the ending of an era at Jones At&t stadium. As soon as the game against Oklahoma ends this weekend, preliminary actions will be underway to start a $200 million renovation project. The most part of this is the last time the famous Double T scoreboard in the south endzone will be up and operational for a football game. And while the new stadium will have a Double T scoreboard of its own, the original is coming down. Senior day is also on-tap to conclude the 2022 regular season for the Red Raiders. So what do the Red Raiders need to do to secure a Texas Tech week 13 victory?
LUBBOCK, TX

