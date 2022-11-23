Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
NOLA.com
Drip affogato bar offers flavorful combinations of creamy gelato and hot espresso
After dinner do you ask for a double shot of espresso or a double scoop of your favorite ice cream?. The pairing, known as affogato, is the main attraction at Drip Affogato Bar downtown. In Italian, affogato means "drowned." To make the dessert traditionally, cold vanilla gelato is "drowned" in hot espresso for an after-dinner treat.
gordonramsayclub.com
Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos
These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
How Restaurants Finally Learned to Pair Wine With Vegetarian Food
Within our dining culture, we have evolved our habits to drink big red wines with meat. Hearty, juicy, red meat. Satisfying bottlings made from grapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah are flattered by a steak or a lamb chop—and, of course, they make the food look good, too. It’s a mutual admiration society. Just pick up any bottle of, say, a Rhône-style blend from Paso Robles. Somewhere on the back it will recommend pairing with lamb or beef. We also welcome “big wines”—meaning ones with copious amounts of tannin and alcohol—onto our tables partly because we think, “Oh, eating meat...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
cstoredecisions.com
Cinnamon Sugar Snack
Kellogg’s is releasing its Cinnabon Jumbo Snax to convenience stores nationwide beginning in December. Cinnabon Jumbo Snax is a bakery-inspired snack with a classic Cinnabon taste. It is dusted with cinnamon sugar and melts in the mouth. Cinnabon Jumbo Snax has a suggested retail price of $2.69. As Cinnabon has been Kellogg’s no. 1 craveable brand for four years in a row, this new variety of Jumbo Snax makes for a great mix of fun-to-eat flavors.
coffeereview.com
Shop the Top 30 Coffees of 2022
Coffee Review‘s mission is to help consumers find superior quality coffees and, in the process, help recognize and reward the farmers and roasters who produce those superior quality coffees. Many of our readers seek out highly rated coffees for their own enjoyment or as thoughtful gifts for coffee lovers. Coffees that appear in Coffee Review’s Top 30 are particularly popular. They often sell out quickly.
