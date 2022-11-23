ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
ARGYLE, TX
FanSided

How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense

While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

The 5 most memorable games in the storied Giants-Cowboys rivalry

There’s one thing we all know for sure about the NFC East: These teams all hate each other. The Giants and Cowboys are no exception. As Big Blue gets ready to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a walk down memory lane with the five most memorable matchups between these division rivals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization

This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
PENN, PA
102.5 The Bone

CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends

Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
NBC Sports

Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job

Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy