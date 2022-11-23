Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.
Big Ten boss Kevin Warren: 'Without a doubt' OSU deserves CFP spot
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made the case for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff despite its 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Big Blue View
The 5 most memorable games in the storied Giants-Cowboys rivalry
There’s one thing we all know for sure about the NFC East: These teams all hate each other. The Giants and Cowboys are no exception. As Big Blue gets ready to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a walk down memory lane with the five most memorable matchups between these division rivals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, safety Josh Minkins, running back Jawhar Jordan and defensive end YaYa Diaby said after their loss to the Wildcats:
Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have ‘conversation’ amid free agency rumors
There’s been plenty of hullabaloo in recent months regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency, despite his ongoing recovery from the ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI. That is not without good reason, however. Beckham, at his best, provides an explosive target sure to bolster a team’s offense.
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers Vs. Hornets: Sixers Run Out of Steam, Fall to .500 Again With Loss
3 observations after Sixers run out of steam, fall to .500 again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers simply didn’t have enough gas left in the tank Wednesday night in Charlotte. On the second night of a back-to-back, the team fell to 9-9 this season with a...
Look: Davhon Keys leads Aledo over Midlothian in UIL 5A football playoffs
ALEDO, Texas - The Aledo Bearcats snuck by their old foe, the Midlothian Panthers, 27-21 in the UIL 5A football regional semifinal round thanks in part to two late fourth quarter plays by junior Davhon Keys. The 3-star linebacker scored the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes remaining, and ...
CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends
Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
NBC Philadelphia
Flyers Vs. Capitals: John Tortorella's Team Gives Up Late Lead, Loses 8th Straight
Flyers suffer gut-wrenching loss in OT, are flirting with a double-digit skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. John Tortorella was 2:58 minutes away from having a happy — or at least happier — Thanksgiving. But his Flyers, absolutely desperate for a victory, relinquished a 2-1 lead en...
NBC Sports
Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job
Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
Roundup of Thanksgiving week for South Jersey high school football
Gavin Roman broke the single-season state record for receptions and Sean Burns threw five touchdowns as the Holy Spirit High School football team closed the campaign with a 63-34 triumph over Atlantic City in the 94th meeting between the Thanksgiving rivals. Roman snared 10 passes for 49 yards, which gave him 112 grabs...
