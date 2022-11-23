Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
q13fox.com
Black Friday shoppers return to Pike Place Market
This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there.
q13fox.com
Lowland rain and mountain snow on the way this holiday weekend!
Seattle - Thanksgiving did not disappoint! From our foggy start to our sunny finish highs warmed above average into the low 50s around Puget Sound. The ridge of high pressure that gave us a beautiful Thanksgiving is slowly shifting east overnight. This will open the door for the next system to slide in from the north and continue to drop the south Friday. We expect heavy rain through the evening commute.
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
q13fox.com
Report: Visitor numbers up in downtown Seattle heading into holidays
SEATTLE - Downtown Seattle Association data shows that visitor numbers in downtown have been increasing steadily over 2021. Despite a rise in crime and other challenges the city has faced, the recovery of the city has moved forward following the pandemic as more visitors return for the holiday season. "Everything...
q13fox.com
Where to find free, hot Thanksgiving meals in Seattle
SEATTLE - On Thanksgiving, several organizations across Seattle will be giving out free hot meals and basic care items for people and families in need this holiday season. Seattle non-profit Mary's Place has compiled a list of where you can find a hot meal in Seattle on Nov. 24:. The...
q13fox.com
Native Art Market returns to Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE - The Duwamish Tribe is hosting its annual Native Art Market starting Friday, November 25th through November 27th. Entry is free and doors open at 10:00 a.m. at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on 4705 W. Marginal Way SW Seattle, WA. Though this is hosted by the Duwamish...
q13fox.com
Burglars target Seattle delis, drive through front door
A stolen van drove through multiple delis in Madrona. The smash and grab suspects are still on the run.
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
q13fox.com
At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Tacoma early Friday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to Pacific Ave. near Tacoma's South End neighborhood. Police closed down the street from 90th St. to 86th to investigate the...
q13fox.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving morning stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thanksgiving morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying he was stabbed on 3rd Ave, between Blanchard St. and Virginia St. According to the victim, he...
q13fox.com
Non-profit hopes to help 22,000 people with their Christmas tree sale in Beacon Hill
SEATTLE - El Centro de la Raza is getting people ready for Christmas while helping others. They are holding a holiday event in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that will benefit thousands of people. The non-profit organization is raising funds to support human service and community-building programs benefiting more 22 thousand...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Thieves use stolen van to smash through 2 businesses in Madrona
SEATTLE - Two shops in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood are out thousands of dollars after a string of brazen burglaries. In both, security camera footage shows a white van used to repeatedly smash through the doors of their respective stores, before men in dark clothing raid the register and steal high-priced items.
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
q13fox.com
Child dies from flu in King County
Public Health is urging the public to get their flu shots as we enter peak flu season. This comes shortly after reporting the first flu-related death in Washington State, which was an elementary-aged child from King County.
q13fox.com
Apple Cup 2022: Cougars vs. Huskies
Apple Cup is here, the biggest college football rivalry game in Washington. The WSU Cougars will take on the University of Washington Huskies on Saturday.
q13fox.com
Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed
ALGONA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet. Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.
q13fox.com
Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into bicyclist in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A Tacoma woman was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after she crashed into a bicyclist, drove off and rear ended another truck in Spanaway. Police say there were kids in the car when this happened. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around...
Comments / 0