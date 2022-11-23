ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman On Payroll Mindset

The Dodgers have cleared many names creating over $100 million in cap space for the team to utilize. The front office has never been afraid to make huge moves during the off-season and signs are pointing toward another blockbuster move on the horizon. The reality of team sports comes down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Potential Black Friday Deals For Dodgers Roster In MLB Free Agency

After a day of giving thanks for all there is the Los Angeles Dodgers should be grateful for, it’s now time to turn the attention to the best Black Friday deals. Although the Dodgers still have one of the best rosters in baseball, they need to fill multiple holes on their team, which includes adding a starting shortstop and bolstering their outfield and pitching rotation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals

The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Daniel Hudson Could Be Ready For Start Of Spring Training

Daniel Hudson was in the midst of a solid campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers before tearing the ACL in his left knee that required season-ending surgery this past June. Hudson went 2-3 with a 2.22 ERA, 2.05 FIP and 0.90 WHIP over 25 games prior to the knee injury. He was slated to reach free agency at the end of the season but the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $6.5 million contract that includes a team option for 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA

