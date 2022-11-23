Read full article on original website
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Dodgers Rumors: Which Free Agents Have Been Linked to LA this Offseason?
Happy Thanksgiving! Chances are high that you’re probably looked at as “the Dodgers fan” around the family you see a few times a year. Chances are also high that, today at the dinner table you’re going to be asked plenty of questions about your Dodgers. Things...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
MLB Rumors: Angels ‘More Likely’ To Move Shohei Ohtani At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Continues to Be Strongly Linked to Phillies
While the Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books, it doesn’t directly correlate with bringing Trea Turner back to the Dodgers. The Dodgers can still possibly look to add Aaron Judge, but with the departures of Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson the team also needs to find replacements in their respective positions which only furthers the notion of Turner leaving.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman On Payroll Mindset
The Dodgers have cleared many names creating over $100 million in cap space for the team to utilize. The front office has never been afraid to make huge moves during the off-season and signs are pointing toward another blockbuster move on the horizon. The reality of team sports comes down...
Potential Black Friday Deals For Dodgers Roster In MLB Free Agency
After a day of giving thanks for all there is the Los Angeles Dodgers should be grateful for, it’s now time to turn the attention to the best Black Friday deals. Although the Dodgers still have one of the best rosters in baseball, they need to fill multiple holes on their team, which includes adding a starting shortstop and bolstering their outfield and pitching rotation.
Report: Astros Showing Interest in Cody Bellinger
According to a new report, the Houston Astros are interested in 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
This Day In Dodgers History: Walter Alston Named Manager, Jim Tracy Signs Two-Year Extension
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history centered around managerial transactions involving Walter Alston and Jim Tracy. While the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn, team owner Walter O’Malley announced Alston as the new manager. He took over for Chuck Dressen, who managed the team for three seasons. Alston becoming...
Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals
The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing All-Star pitcher to add to 2023 starting rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of the best MLB rotations in 2023 when the season begins. However, it
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
Dodgers Injury Update: Daniel Hudson Could Be Ready For Start Of Spring Training
Daniel Hudson was in the midst of a solid campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers before tearing the ACL in his left knee that required season-ending surgery this past June. Hudson went 2-3 with a 2.22 ERA, 2.05 FIP and 0.90 WHIP over 25 games prior to the knee injury. He was slated to reach free agency at the end of the season but the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $6.5 million contract that includes a team option for 2024.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves
He’s been the most aggressive general manager early in free agency, but he's not slowing down.
Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger struggled heavily with his swing all season long
