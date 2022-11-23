Read full article on original website
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Sporting News
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
247Sports
Chicago Bears activate QB Nathan Peterman ahead of Jets game, Justin Fields status uncertain
The Chicago Bears activated quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter. Starting quarterback Justin Fields is questionable with a shoulder injury. If Fields is unable to go, veteran Trevor Siemian likely gets the start with Peterman as the backup.
Sporting News
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder) game-time decision; Leonard Fournette doubtful for Bucs
As they scarfed down turkey and pumpkin pie, football fans were treated to three entertaining games on Thanksgiving. Each of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games were competitive, one-score affairs that surely kept fans glued to their televisions throughout the day. While it wasn't easy, all of Thursday's favored teams -- the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings -- were able to come away with wins before heading out on their mini break.
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
Sporting News
What happened to Troy Aikman? NFL Thanksgiving mainstay a notable absence for 2022 games
The NFL on Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition, but two fixtures won't be around this year: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Aikman has been calling games on Thanksgiving since he joined Fox's lead broadcast team in 2002. Fox alternates between calling the Lions' home game and Cowboys' home game from year-to-year, so Aikman was able to call several of his former team's Thanksgiving games. Fox hosts Giants vs. Cowboys this year.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Yardbarker
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12
There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
Sporting News
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields a game-time decision; Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon ruled out
Sporting News
What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game
The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory
Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly lead the Tigers to a gutsy, emotional victory in Las Vegas
Sporting News
Why are Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett calling Patriots vs. Vikings on Thanksgiving?
The NBC booth is getting a bit of a shake-up for its Thanksgiving game featuring the Patriots and Vikings. Instead of having Cris Collinsworth do the color commentary for the contest, the network will turn to a couple of former NFL coaches to join the broadcast booth. They will be Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett.
