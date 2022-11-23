ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields (shoulder) game-time decision; Leonard Fournette doubtful for Bucs

As they scarfed down turkey and pumpkin pie, football fans were treated to three entertaining games on Thanksgiving. Each of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games were competitive, one-score affairs that surely kept fans glued to their televisions throughout the day. While it wasn't easy, all of Thursday's favored teams -- the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings -- were able to come away with wins before heading out on their mini break.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

What happened to Troy Aikman? NFL Thanksgiving mainstay a notable absence for 2022 games

The NFL on Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition, but two fixtures won't be around this year: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Aikman has been calling games on Thanksgiving since he joined Fox's lead broadcast team in 2002. Fox alternates between calling the Lions' home game and Cowboys' home game from year-to-year, so Aikman was able to call several of his former team's Thanksgiving games. Fox hosts Giants vs. Cowboys this year.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12

There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury. Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the...
Sporting News

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 injuries: Justin Fields a game-time decision; Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon ruled out

Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game

The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

