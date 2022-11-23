ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany protests FIFA ban of OneLove armband at World Cup before game vs. Japan: 'Human rights are non-negotiable'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

Socceroo Harry Souttar singled out for one of the best ever performances in World Cup win against Tunisia

The Socceroos kept their first clean sheet in a World Cup match since 1974 against Tunisia on Saturday and they had one man in particular to thank for that. Boasting a Scottish accent, standing nearly two-metres tall and lucky to be in Qatar at all after doing his ACL a year ago, Harry Souttar was a rock at the back for Australia as they beat Tunisia 1-0.
Sporting News

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup

Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games

Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.
Sporting News

Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track

And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy