Germany protests FIFA ban of OneLove armband at World Cup before game vs. Japan: 'Human rights are non-negotiable'

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar
After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Viva the World Cup; thousands watch game at Rady Shell
Argentina bested Mexico in Saturday's World Cup match from Qatar. The game saw thousands of international fans gather for a large watch party at Rady Shell.
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Socceroo Harry Souttar singled out for one of the best ever performances in World Cup win against Tunisia
The Socceroos kept their first clean sheet in a World Cup match since 1974 against Tunisia on Saturday and they had one man in particular to thank for that. Boasting a Scottish accent, standing nearly two-metres tall and lucky to be in Qatar at all after doing his ACL a year ago, Harry Souttar was a rock at the back for Australia as they beat Tunisia 1-0.
Lionel Messi's magic in his last World Cup for Argentina is a reminder to enjoy his greatness while you still can
He turned 35 years old back in June, when the 2022 FIFA World Cup ought to have been played, and every day since has brought him one day closer to the close of the greatest career this sport might see, ever. Lionel Messi is not old for a soccer player....
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games
Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track
And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.
How to watch Davis Cup final in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for deciding tie against Canada
Australia will be out to win their first Davis Cup title since 2003 when they face Canada in the final on Sunday, November 27. Lleyton Hewitt's side have defied expectations in 2022 by making it this far and they came from behind to beat Croatia in the semi-finals last time out.
