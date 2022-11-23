Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Related
Sporting News
What channel is USC vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 rivalry game
There's more on the line in USC and Notre Dame's rivalry game in 2022 than just the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans still can win the Pac-12 championship with just one loss this year, meaning they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race. That's especially true after then-No. 5 Tennessee suffered a shocking 63-38 loss to South Carolina, moving Lincoln Riley and Co. up to No. 6 and within striking distance of the CFP with just two weeks remaining before the final rankings are unveiled.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
247Sports
Alex Grinch comments on USC defensive criticism from CFP committee
USC was ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Trojans sit a spot behind LSU, which has two losses. The College Football Playoff selection committee's chair, Boo Corrigan, said the committee felt LSU's wins over Alabama and Mississippi were stronger than the Trojans' best wins over UCLA and Oregon State and they wanted to see a stronger showing from USC's defense in future weeks.
247Sports
USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame
Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
Star recruits headed to USC game for Trojans showdown with Notre Dame
Lincoln Riley is tracking for Top 10 recruiting classes in 2023, 2024 and beyond as the first-year staff looks to keep this thing rolling for years to come.
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco now at a combined total of 78 D-1 prospects heading into CIFSS championship
Leading up to the regular season meeting between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which MD won 17-7, we did a rundown on all 76 players between the two teams who have D-1 offers and/or are nationally-ranked. Now the Trinity League rivals are meeting again in the Southern Section Division 1 ...
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
USC football recruiting targets have heavy presence in Mater Dei/St. John Bosco championship game
A championship rematch between Trinity League football rivals Mater Dei and St. John Bosco is nearly a yearly occurrence. Whichever team wins the CIFSS Division 1 title almost always goes on to win the national championship. That means the Southern Section championship is the closest thing there is ...
Big Ten reportedly has big backup plan if UCLA is blocked from joining
If the University of California regents decide to play hardball with the Big Ten, the conference apparently has a big backup plan in mind that would result in some major backfire. The University of California regents are meeting in December to determine whether the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Upland, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Yorba Linda High School football team will have a game with Upland High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
scvnews.com
Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the...
NBC Los Angeles
Roggin's Heroes: 2022 Thanksgiving Special
The annual tradition continues! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for year 11 of our holiday feast with the best of the best. We salute the top high school football players in Southern California. Fred Roggin shares their stories of success and perseverance. They have worked hard on the field and...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS
Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
smartcitiesdive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
Comments / 0