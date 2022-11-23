ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

What channel is USC vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 rivalry game

There's more on the line in USC and Notre Dame's rivalry game in 2022 than just the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans still can win the Pac-12 championship with just one loss this year, meaning they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race. That's especially true after then-No. 5 Tennessee suffered a shocking 63-38 loss to South Carolina, moving Lincoln Riley and Co. up to No. 6 and within striking distance of the CFP with just two weeks remaining before the final rankings are unveiled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Alex Grinch comments on USC defensive criticism from CFP committee

USC was ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Trojans sit a spot behind LSU, which has two losses. The College Football Playoff selection committee's chair, Boo Corrigan, said the committee felt LSU's wins over Alabama and Mississippi were stronger than the Trojans' best wins over UCLA and Oregon State and they wanted to see a stronger showing from USC's defense in future weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame

Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Football PRO

Upland, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yorba Linda High School football team will have a game with Upland High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roggin's Heroes: 2022 Thanksgiving Special

The annual tradition continues! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for year 11 of our holiday feast with the best of the best. We salute the top high school football players in Southern California. Fred Roggin shares their stories of success and perseverance. They have worked hard on the field and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS

Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
COSTA MESA, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line

All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

