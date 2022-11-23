Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Round Rock residents learn how to grow, donate food at Unity Park Community Garden
Les Robertson tends to an okra plant. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Cara Wellner started growing seasonal vegetables in Unity Park Community Garden nearly three years ago to teach her children healthy eating habits. “I figure if they’re growing the food, they will be more apt to want to eat it,” Wellner...
fox7austin.com
Austinites support local small businesses at Renegade Craft Fair
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin residents supported Small Business Saturday at the Renegade Craft Fair in East Austin. For one local business owner, it’s about helping others while sharing her talents. Angela Solano started her business Pria Handcrafted Accessories about two and half years ago to help her sister. "She...
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Doubly at WCRAS
Doubly is waiting for his perfect home at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. This one-and-a-half-year-old mix is a former outdoor-only dog, but is learning all he can and can adapt to indoor life, says WCRAS.
fox7austin.com
Friends Bar stays open on Thanksgiving, provides food and clothes to homeless
AUSTIN, Texas - Those without a house, and those who just wanted to get out of the house, had a place to go this Thanksgiving. Friends Bar on Sixth Street hosted its second annual ‘Friendsgiving’ on Thursday. Along with serving up drinks and live music, they were able...
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls Subhead Recent community kickoff event got the community excited for what is to come Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image MFIPG's vision is to provide a playground...
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
KVUE
St. Elmo Road warehouse fire at ICON's warehouse in South Austin
Early Friday morning a fire broke out at the Icon Warehouse in South Austin. Although the flames are down significantly, there is still a fire persisting.
Sculpture in the Square, Saturday Dec. 3 in Marble Falls
Sculpture in the Square, Saturday Dec. 3 in Marble Falls News Staff Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Christmas Market on Main, a yearly favorite tradition, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Along with the Main Street event, Sculpture in the Square will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday in Old Oak Square. File photo Body
fox7austin.com
ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot raises money for Caritas of Austin
The fundraiser for the local nonprofit began with only a handful of volunteers and 600 participants in 1991 and it's only continued to grow. Alma Gonzalez, a client of Caritas, talks about the event.
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer. In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character. RELATED COVERAGE: Porch pirates: Local police warn residents to be...
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
blackchronicle.com
Texas DPS involved in shooting at Round Rock Cracker Barrel, woman killed
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investigating a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday. According to RRPD, they acquired a name round 11:50 a.m. concerning an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House
The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
KVUE
Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl that loves music and needs a Forever Family
AUSTIN, Texas — Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl with a big dream. She wants to be able to perform someday for anyone who will listen. "I want to be a musician and play really anywhere, it doesn't have to be anything famous, I just want to be able to play," said Amberlyn.
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
