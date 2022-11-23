ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

One injured in Akron Borough shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are still on scene investigating a shooting that happened in Akron Borough tonight. Emergency dispatch says that the incident happened on the 900 block of High St. at around 4:16 p.m. Officials say that one person in total was injured from the shooting...
AKRON, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA

As the state capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg has a lot of history and other fascinating things to explore. This city belongs to Dauphin County and offers visitors a picturesque view of the Susquehanna River banks. Historically, Harrisburg became known for its prominent role in the American Civil War, Westward Expansion,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg’s Most Wanted

Allan David Dominguez is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Riot for his involvement in the assault on Lincoln Way W. on 11/07/2022. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch. Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd/21193/warrants/dominguez-allan-david-aggravated-assault-riot. Daniel Morales-Lopez...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
PALMYRA, PA

