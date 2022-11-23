Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
local21news.com
One injured in Akron Borough shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are still on scene investigating a shooting that happened in Akron Borough tonight. Emergency dispatch says that the incident happened on the 900 block of High St. at around 4:16 p.m. Officials say that one person in total was injured from the shooting...
abc27.com
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
anash.org
Wedding: Geisinsky – Pewzner
The wedding of Moshe Aaron Geisinsky of Long Beach, CA, and Masha Pewzner of Harrisburg, PA took place Tuesday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
WGAL
Jurassic World Live Tour arrives at Giant Center in Hershey this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey this weekend. News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look at how they created the dinosaurs, including one named Gino. The show will feature more than 24 life-size dinosaurs. Each performer spends a lot of...
Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night
Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA
As the state capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg has a lot of history and other fascinating things to explore. This city belongs to Dauphin County and offers visitors a picturesque view of the Susquehanna River banks. Historically, Harrisburg became known for its prominent role in the American Civil War, Westward Expansion,...
abc27.com
Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
Chambersburg’s Most Wanted
Allan David Dominguez is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Riot for his involvement in the assault on Lincoln Way W. on 11/07/2022. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch. Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd/21193/warrants/dominguez-allan-david-aggravated-assault-riot. Daniel Morales-Lopez...
PennLive.com
Did the two Pa. singers make it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’?
A Pennsylvania native is now in the Top 10 on the NBC hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”. The Top 13 artists performed on Monday. The results of the overnight voting were revealed last night. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
local21news.com
Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
local21news.com
Road currently closed as police investigate killed pedestrian in West Earl Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One local road is closed while police investigate a fatal accident where a car ran into a pedestrian. According to emergency dispatch in Lancaster County, the incident happened around 5:16 p.m. on the 500 block of South 7th St. Officials say that the road...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
abc27.com
Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition
PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
