Oak Ridge, TN

WBIR

Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
WBIR

Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

