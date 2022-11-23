Read full article on original website
Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
Clerks held at gunpoint in robbery on Lake City Highway, man arrested in Clinton
A 21-year-old suspect accused of holding clerks at gunpoint during an armed robbery near Rocky Top is in custody, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving. According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Five Points area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
wymt.com
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
Man found dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Knoxville
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in East Fifth Avenue shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning and two other men were found injured.
62-Year-Old Raymundo Carreon Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash on Thursday. The accident occurred near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, a van ran off the interstate to the left and overcorrected. It then rolled several times before it came to a stop in the median.
Sweetwater man killed, another injured after rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Loudon County, THP says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — One person died and another was injured after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. THP said a van ran off the interstate...
wvlt.tv
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
