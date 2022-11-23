Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. health commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( FOX 56 ) — A former Kentucky politician is set to become the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Ralph Alvarado as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, effective January 16. He will succeed Dr. Morgan McDonald, the interim health commissioner.

Alvarado made history in 2014 after he became the first Hispanic individual to be elected to the general assembly. He was also the running mate for former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin during his run for reelection.

“It’s an honor to join Governor Lee’s team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean,” said Alvarado. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”

