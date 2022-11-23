ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
ALABAMA STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral

One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: Man blinded by glaucoma prays for an independent life for himself and his wife

Life for DeGraff Jean has not been the same since 2010. While at work for the Haitian Soccer Federation one January afternoon, DeGraff was in the process of gathering uniforms, cleats and other equipment for the women's soccer team when the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Port-au-Prince. The two-story office building  collapsed around him. He called out...
GEORGIA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Good Hope’s McKenney named Miss Cahaba Valley’s Outstanding Teen

ALABASTER, Ala. – This year’s Miss Cahaba Valley’s Outstanding Team competition was hosted at Thompson High School earlier this month and Good Hope’s Maddie McKenney was selected as this year’s winner. McKenney won the talent portion of the competition as well and she will advance to compete for the title of Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen in March. The Miss Birmingham Competition was renewed as an official scholarship preliminary to Miss Alabama and Miss America in 2006. In 2009, Miss Birmingham’s Outstanding Teen was added as an official preliminary to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen. In 2010 the Miss Heart of Dixie title...
GOOD HOPE, AL
WAFF

A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

