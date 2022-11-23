Read full article on original website
Winona council hears proposal for new community garden
A Community Gardens Task Force presented a proposal for a future community garden at West Lake Park to the Winona City Council during the November 21 City Council meeting, with the idea to have gardens similar to the East Rec Center’s (ERC) community gardens. While no official council action was taken, some council members expressed their support for the idea. The city would still need to find funding for the project, and the City Council would still need to give final approval.
Beyond tests, C-FC looks to broader metrics of student success
The Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) may use a new set of criteria called Redefining Ready that goes beyond test scores to measure whether students are ready for college and careers. Staff and School Board members have responded positively to Redefining Ready, Superintendent Troy White said. In a career in...
Winona County Board plans for 8.5% tax hike, down from 10%
After they managed to trim the 2023 budget a bit more, Winona County officials are planning to raise next year’s property tax levy by 8.5 percent. That is a slight reduction from the 10 percent increase the County Board was eyeing earlier this fall, but it would still be by far the largest tax increase in over a decade. On November 22, the County Board gave its tentative approval to the 8.5 percent hike. A final vote will come next month.
‘Strictly Ballroom’ film at Winona Arts Center Dec. 2
The Winona Film Society is pleased to feature the film “Strictly Ballroom” on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. From director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge,” “Elvis”) comes the hilarious, romantic comedy that will leave you laughing and cheering for more. This 1992 film (95 minutes) is the magical story of a championship ballroom dancer who will stop at nothing to win, even if it means a rewriting of the rules. With a great soundtrack and incredible dance sequences, this feel-good film will dance straight to your heart.
