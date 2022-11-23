The Winona Film Society is pleased to feature the film “Strictly Ballroom” on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. From director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge,” “Elvis”) comes the hilarious, romantic comedy that will leave you laughing and cheering for more. This 1992 film (95 minutes) is the magical story of a championship ballroom dancer who will stop at nothing to win, even if it means a rewriting of the rules. With a great soundtrack and incredible dance sequences, this feel-good film will dance straight to your heart.

