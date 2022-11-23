ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

PIX11

Giants lose to Cowboys in Thanksgiving meltdown

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Giants gave up their lead in the third quarter during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dalla Cowboys.  Big Blue has now lost three of their past four games. Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree joined The Moose to break down the game and what went wrong. Watch […]
