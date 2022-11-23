This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,493 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Max Nehrig. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The spacious owner's suite offers gorgeous river views to the North, generous closet space, and an en-suite, windowed bath with a dual sink vanity, rain shower and soaking jet tub overlooking the east river. Spanning almost 1,500 square feet, you are welcomed in through an entry foyer leading to the gracious, open living space with beautiful, herringbone hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows framing magnificent skyline and river views to the North and West, filling the home with natural light throughout the day. The second bedroom is just off the living/dining room with double doors that can open up the flow of the living area or be closed off for privacy. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. For added convenience, there is a Live-in Resident Manager, Driveway for the residents, Valet Parking and 24-hour Garage. 845 United Nations Plaza is an iconic white-glove condominium that offers residents 24-hour valet and concierge in a lavish two-story marble lobby, a landscaped garden and courtyard, a high-end health club and spa with a 60-ft indoor pool, massage and treatment rooms, steam and sauna rooms, and a fully equipped gym.

