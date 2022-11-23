ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

proclaimerscv.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
blackchronicle.com

As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week

Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Crusade Suffers Yet Another Blow

One of the 20 Floridians arrested this summer for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election had his charges dropped by prosecutors on Tuesday, dealing yet another blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ increasingly shaky crusade against voter fraud in the state. Tony Patterson, 44, won’t be prosecuted because of “information received” from a supervisor of elections office in Tampa, and because he was already facing a prison sentence for a separate crime, reported the Miami Herald. Patterson was previously captured on body-cam footage appearing distraught and confused during his August arrest. “I thought felons were able to vote,” he said. “Why would you let me vote if I wasn’t able to vote?” The Tampa man is now the second of the 20 arrestees—mostly felons who were unaware they couldn’t vote and had even been issued voter ID cards—to not be prosecuted after a Miami judge threw out a case against 56-year-old Robert Lee Wood last month. Read it at Miami Herald
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is embroiled in yet another scandal. This one centers around a tax break he claimed on his $3 million home in a Dallas, Texas, suburb that was only intended for primary residences. And that’s led a new ad for Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Read more... The post Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
gbhsblueandgold.com

Will Florida survive DeSantis

Under DeSantis’ governorship, Florida has gone down a self-destructive path, limiting the rights of women, LGBTQ individuals, people of color and any other minority in Florida, leading to a bleak and insufferable future. The re-election of DeSantis leads to a future where these groups’ freedoms are even more limited, leading to a dystopian-like society.
The Free Press - TFP

New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World

  An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
