Read full article on original website
Related
New Florida abortion restrictions could feature in 2023 legislative session
Abortion access remains a hot topic in the Florida Legislature. Ahead of the 2023 session, state lawmakers are already weighing their options.
Florida Legislators Consider Changing the Law So Governor Ron DeSantis Could Remain in Office if He Runs for President
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 22 it emerged that Florida's legislators are considering another reversal of the so-called 'resign-to-run' law that has been chopped and changed many times in recent years.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
blackchronicle.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
fox13news.com
DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week
Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”
All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Crusade Suffers Yet Another Blow
One of the 20 Floridians arrested this summer for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election had his charges dropped by prosecutors on Tuesday, dealing yet another blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ increasingly shaky crusade against voter fraud in the state. Tony Patterson, 44, won’t be prosecuted because of “information received” from a supervisor of elections office in Tampa, and because he was already facing a prison sentence for a separate crime, reported the Miami Herald. Patterson was previously captured on body-cam footage appearing distraught and confused during his August arrest. “I thought felons were able to vote,” he said. “Why would you let me vote if I wasn’t able to vote?” The Tampa man is now the second of the 20 arrestees—mostly felons who were unaware they couldn’t vote and had even been issued voter ID cards—to not be prosecuted after a Miami judge threw out a case against 56-year-old Robert Lee Wood last month. Read it at Miami Herald
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
300 Florida National Guard members activated to state prisons
State lawmakers have call it a "Band-Aid." Now, it's a plan in motion, with 300 members of the National Guard activated to provide relief at understaffed Florida prisons.
fox13news.com
DeSantis team has a warning about 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC as 2024 speculation intensifies
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' team has a clarification about a super PAC boosting him as a candidate in the 2024 presidential race and the future of the Republican Party. In a letter sent Friday to DeSantis' donors, Benjamin Gibson, legal counsel for DeSantis, said he had...
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is embroiled in yet another scandal. This one centers around a tax break he claimed on his $3 million home in a Dallas, Texas, suburb that was only intended for primary residences. And that’s led a new ad for Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Read more... The post Herschel Walker blasted by old coach in latest scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
gbhsblueandgold.com
Will Florida survive DeSantis
Under DeSantis’ governorship, Florida has gone down a self-destructive path, limiting the rights of women, LGBTQ individuals, people of color and any other minority in Florida, leading to a bleak and insufferable future. The re-election of DeSantis leads to a future where these groups’ freedoms are even more limited, leading to a dystopian-like society.
WCTV
Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A judge’s...
New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World
An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0