Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
capcity.news
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
newslj.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Walsh: It’s A Time For Family, Which Is What The Pokes Are
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Holiday Season has begun, a wonderful and certainly a favorite time of year for most. It’s a time of counting one’s blessings and looking forward. And it’s a time for family. We tend to gather during the...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
sweetwaternow.com
WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU Merge for a Greater Member Experience & Expanded Commitment to Local Communities
With this merger, WyHy’s combined assets are now approximately $370 million with financial services and conveniences provided to over 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne. This merger is a...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
marketplace.org
“Goldback” bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?
Rick Russell’s store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, looks like a typical pawn shop with glass cases full of collectibles and coins. He also sells bars and nuggets of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Russell said he’s recently seen an uptick in people interested in precious metals, especially since inflation started...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Christmas Tree Permits on sale thanks tot he U.S. Forestry-vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. he U.S. Forest Service displays holiday spirit with a sale! Online permits for Christmas tree cutting in the medicine bow-Routt national forests are now available. Each permit costs $10 and allows for cutting one tree on national forest system lands, with a five-permits per household limit.
Douglas Budget
City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption
The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
