ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newslj.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
94.3 The X

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Walsh: It’s A Time For Family, Which Is What The Pokes Are

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Holiday Season has begun, a wonderful and certainly a favorite time of year for most. It’s a time of counting one’s blessings and looking forward. And it’s a time for family. We tend to gather during the...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Christmas Tree Permits on sale thanks tot he U.S. Forestry-vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. he U.S. Forest Service displays holiday spirit with a sale! Online permits for Christmas tree cutting in the medicine bow-Routt national forests are now available. Each permit costs $10 and allows for cutting one tree on national forest system lands, with a five-permits per household limit.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption

The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops

According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy