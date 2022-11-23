ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Troy clinches Sun Belt West with win over ASU

The Troy Trojans clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division Championship – and home field advantage in the Sun Belt Title game – with a 48-19 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday night on the road. Despite struggling in the first half, the Trojans once...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

State Bound: Trojans advance to Class 5A Finals

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Charles Henderson Trojans (12-1) will play for a state championship. The Trojans knocked off the Faith Academy Rams (11-3) by a score of 27-12 on the road Friday night in the Class 5A Semifinals. CHHS dominated much of the game rolling...
TROY, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Andalusia High School football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Bullock County man wins Iron Bowl Throw & Go

Dwayne Hudson from Bullock County is the winner of this year's Iron Bowl Throw & Go contest. Hudson completed the 12 yard pass to win the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) contest. "His donation along with hundreds of others came together to support community granting across all 12 of BBCF's...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
DOZIER, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022

An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Christmas at the JCA

The Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center for the Arts recently opened and, already, it is leading a jump-start to the 2022 Christmas season. Reba Allen, JCA, graphic designer, said there is just something “spiriting” about a Christmas Tree. “It would be hard to look at a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy