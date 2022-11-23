Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy clinches Sun Belt West with win over ASU
The Troy Trojans clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division Championship – and home field advantage in the Sun Belt Title game – with a 48-19 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday night on the road. Despite struggling in the first half, the Trojans once...
Troy Messenger
State Bound: Trojans advance to Class 5A Finals
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Charles Henderson Trojans (12-1) will play for a state championship. The Trojans knocked off the Faith Academy Rams (11-3) by a score of 27-12 on the road Friday night in the Class 5A Semifinals. CHHS dominated much of the game rolling...
Jywon Boyd lifts Charles Henderson past Faith Academy, into Class 5A title game
Jywon Boyd was all Charles Henderson needed as he ran for a score, caught a 22-yard TD and added a 25-yard scoop-and-score to push the Trojans into next week’s 5A state championship game with a 27-12 win at Faith Academy. “My game comes from hard work and always grinding,”...
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
wtvy.com
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
Montgomery, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
selmasun.com
Bullock County man wins Iron Bowl Throw & Go
Dwayne Hudson from Bullock County is the winner of this year's Iron Bowl Throw & Go contest. Hudson completed the 12 yard pass to win the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) contest. "His donation along with hundreds of others came together to support community granting across all 12 of BBCF's...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
fosterfollynews.net
Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022
An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
Troy Messenger
Christmas at the JCA
The Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center for the Arts recently opened and, already, it is leading a jump-start to the 2022 Christmas season. Reba Allen, JCA, graphic designer, said there is just something “spiriting” about a Christmas Tree. “It would be hard to look at a...
wdhn.com
Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
