ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it received multiple reports Tuesday of members being targeted for fraud. The members described getting phone calls that their electricity would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment and reported the call came from a ‘507’ phone number. PEC says it will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone and payment information can only be accepted through a secure automated phone system and the online account management system, SmartHub.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO