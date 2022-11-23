ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KOMO News

Man killed by police after carjacking semi-truck identified

The man who was shot and killed by police following an hours-long standoff on I-5 has been identified as Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia. He was identified by the Thurston County coroner on Tuesday. The four-hour-long standoff began on Nov. 18 after Costin reportedly crashed a semi-truck on...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
KOMO News

Accused serial arsonist now charged with murder in connection to fatal fire

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman who was charged in connection to 18 different arsons in Pierce County earlier this year has now been charged with murder. Sarah Ramey, 42, was arrested in following an investigation into several fires that were intentionally set in Tacoma and Ruston in late January. She was charged in February with several counts of arson, burglary and identity theft.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening

Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lakewood community honors fallen officers on 13th anniversary of their deaths

LAKEWOOD, WA — The Lakewood community honored four fallen officers Tuesday morning who were killed 13 years ago in the line of duty. On Nov. 29, 2009, Maurice Clemmons walked into a coffee shop and shot four officers preparing for their shifts. Sgt. Mark Renninger, officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold, and Greg Richards.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Armed teen crashes stolen car following police chase through Beacon Hill

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Seattle after allegedly stealing a car and taking officers on a chase through Beacon Hill. Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers noticed a Kia Optima driving with a broken rear window on Beacon Avenue South just before noon Monday. The Kia stood out to officers because of a recent spike in Kia thefts throughout Seattle, a few recovered stolen cars had “telltale damage to their rear passenger windows.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA

