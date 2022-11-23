Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man killed by police after carjacking semi-truck identified
The man who was shot and killed by police following an hours-long standoff on I-5 has been identified as Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia. He was identified by the Thurston County coroner on Tuesday. The four-hour-long standoff began on Nov. 18 after Costin reportedly crashed a semi-truck on...
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spanaway on Friday night. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that Kayle Millen, 36, was driving northbound on SR-17 when she collided with a 48-year-old riding a bicycle close to 216th St at around 7:45 p.m. She hit the bike before...
KOMO News
Celebration of Life Service to be held for Bellevue officer killed in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A celebration of life service for Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, who died in a motorcycle collision earlier this month, will be held on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The event is open to the public. Jackson died on Nov....
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
KOMO News
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
KOMO News
Accused serial arsonist now charged with murder in connection to fatal fire
TACOMA, Wash. — A woman who was charged in connection to 18 different arsons in Pierce County earlier this year has now been charged with murder. Sarah Ramey, 42, was arrested in following an investigation into several fires that were intentionally set in Tacoma and Ruston in late January. She was charged in February with several counts of arson, burglary and identity theft.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening
Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
KOMO News
Lakewood community honors fallen officers on 13th anniversary of their deaths
LAKEWOOD, WA — The Lakewood community honored four fallen officers Tuesday morning who were killed 13 years ago in the line of duty. On Nov. 29, 2009, Maurice Clemmons walked into a coffee shop and shot four officers preparing for their shifts. Sgt. Mark Renninger, officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold, and Greg Richards.
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
KOMO News
Armed teen crashes stolen car following police chase through Beacon Hill
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Seattle after allegedly stealing a car and taking officers on a chase through Beacon Hill. Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers noticed a Kia Optima driving with a broken rear window on Beacon Avenue South just before noon Monday. The Kia stood out to officers because of a recent spike in Kia thefts throughout Seattle, a few recovered stolen cars had “telltale damage to their rear passenger windows.”
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
KOMO News
61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
KOMO News
Man arrested on DUI suspicion, vehicular homicide after crashing into car stopped on road
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he crashed into a parked vehicle in the middle of the road. The Puyallup Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. on the 2200 block of South...
KING-5
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
