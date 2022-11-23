Read full article on original website
Related
thesunpapers.com
‘Their focus is on serving the community’
The township’s Brownie Troop 20002 will collect toys for the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department toy drive during the Lions Club holiday parade on Dec. 3. All donations will be sent to organizations that include Delaware House Health Services, Foster and Adoptive Family Services and Servicios Latinos, among others.
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown Home & School Association holds holiday drive
The Moorestown Home & School Association Turkey and Pie Drive was a success thanks to the generosity of our Moorestown community. In addition to the dry goods the students in the schools donated, we collected over 456 frozen turkeys, 310 fresh pies and hundreds of reusable shopping totes for our friends and neighbors to enjoy the holidays.
Trentonian
Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey
TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
newsfromthestates.com
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Program ‘Big’ Embarrassment For ‘Small’
This is a follow-up to our coverage from yesterday, regarding the multiple stabbings that took place at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. If you missed it, here is a link to our breaking news report from yesterday:. Atlantic City...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
sanatogapost.com
MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023
NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.
thesunpapers.com
Knits for nonprofits
A group of residents at The Evergreens in Moorestown retirement community meets weekly to knit items of clothing for newborn babies. The Stitching Bee was founded by Kathryn Mouber, Elvira DiCola, Janet Kaplan and Joan Harrigan. When Mouber first came to Evergreens about a year ago, she met DiCola, who taught her how to crochet. From there, the two women connected with Kaplan and Harrigan.
southjerseyobserver.com
Paulsboro Road/CR 653 To Be Closed For Railroad Crossing Repairs on Monday in Woolwich, Gloucester County
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials recently announced a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of Paulsboro Road/CR 653 in Woolwich, Gloucester County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, November 28, until 7 p.m., Monday, December 5, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and detour...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
thesunpapers.com
Lions Club holiday parade shines bright
The Moorestown Lions Club invites the community to attend its annual holiday parade on Dec. 3, an event whose theme will be Disney on parade. “It’s been going around for over 60 years now, so it’s something that Moorestown loves to do,” said Ashley Ward, club vice president.
Instructor at Absecon driving school allegedly touched student inappropriately
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during her driving lesson. Jay Vyas, 69, is an instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon. He is the lead instructor, according to the business’ website. Vyas was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal sexual contact,...
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
shorelocalnews.com
$3 billion mixed-use project proposed for Bader Field in AC
Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. announced a joint venture plan to develop a residential and retail community with trendy food establishments at the vacant Bader Field site. His partners will be Post Brothers, a nationally recognized leader in mixed-use community development. The new innovative community will feature a mix of 10,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of office, retail space creatively placed throughout the 140-acre site. In addition, the new community will be highlighted with 20 acres of trails, parks and amenities which will all be open to the public. The new community will be named Casa Mar.
Comments / 0