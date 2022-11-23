Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
When Is Grand Central Madison Expected to Open? What to Know About NYC's New LIRR Stop
For those who have been waiting (and waiting and waiting...) for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's long-anticipated new station on the east side of midtown Manhattan, the wait is nearly over. Grand Central Madison is officially on track to open in December. On Monday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced it had...
NYC Cops Honored for Nail-Biting Track Rescue on Thanksgiving
Two NYPD officers were hailed as heroes Monday for springing into action last week and saving a man who fell onto a set of subway tracks in Manhattan. Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol the afternoon of Thanksgiving when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station, police said.
Housekeeper Finds Suspicious Powder In Midtown Hotel Room: Police
A housekeeper at a Manhattan hotel became dizzy after finding a white powder that has been deemed suspicious, according to law enforcement and FDNY sources. Police and fire officials were called to the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street near Seventh Avenue in midtown when the maid reported a suspicious powder inside room 1111, sources told NBC New York. Police and FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force were called to the scene, and the eleventh floor was evacuated as a precaution.
It May Soon Cost More to Take a NYC Subway or Bus Ride — Here's Why Fares Could Go Up
A new report warns that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is on a fast track toward falling off a fiscal cliff — and that fare hikes may have to be implemented to avoid a financial disaster. The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli crunched the numbers and wants...
Thieves Steal $500,000 Worth of Jewelry, Cash in Jersey City Smash-and-Grab: Police
A group of thieves stole half a million dollars in jewels and cash from a New Jersey jewelry store in a wild smash-and-grab robbery that left employees fearing for their lives. The theft took place the Sara Jewelry shop on Newark Avenue in Jersey City just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Woman Arrested for Trying to Board Flight at LaGuardia With Loaded Revolver: TSA
A woman from Louisiana was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport on Monday, the agency said -- a day when many people are returning back home after the long Thanksgiving Day weekend. A TSA officer spotted...
Deadly Job Site Fall at UWS High-Rise Under Investigation
A member of a Manhattan high-rise construction crew died after falling from the 15th story of a building Monday morning, city officials said. The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side, spokespeople with the FDNY and DOB confirmed.
Colorado Governor Visits Gay Club Shooting Memorial
In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where...
Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows
A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
Where's Krystain? Missing Boy Last Seen Leaving His Bronx Residence, Cops Say
Police are searching for a 13-year-old Bronx boy they say has been missing since Monday. Krystain Rosado-Colon was last seen leaving his residence on Wheeler Avenue on Monday at around 5:12 p.m., according to the NYPD. Krystain is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet in height, 120 pounds, of a...
90 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside Passenger's Bag at JFK Airport
Transportation Security Administration officials said they made a major bust at NYC's JFK Airport during the week of Thanksgiving, finding 90 pounds of marijuana in a passenger's checked bag. The massive discovery was made during routine screening. A TSA spokesperson said there were 30 individual bags each weighing about three...
Eric Adams Flying to Greece for Antisemitism Summit, Qatar for World Cup Research
Mayor Eric Adams is packing his bags before for jetting overseas for a pair of international visits later this week. The New York City mayor will take off Wednesday for an initial stop in Athens, Greece, where he's scheduled to attend the 2022 Mayor Summit Against Antisemitism. Adams' attendance in...
Jersey City's 1st Female Deputy Chief Becomes NJ's Highest-Ranking Female Fire Officer
Fire Deputy Chief Constance Zapella has made history -- once again!. As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department, Zapella has become the first female deputy chief in the department -- making her New Jersey's highest-ranking professional female officer. Jersey City officials have made history Tuesday...
Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday. The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
How a Book About a Boy Wanting to Be a Mermaid Sparked Controversy at CT School
A picture book is sparking controversy and debate in a Connecticut town after it was included in a second grade class curriculum. The book in question, "Julian Is A Mermaid," tells the story of a boy who wants to become a mermaid and take part in Coney Island's famed Mermaid Parade.
NYU Students on Edge After Series of Intruders Get Through Security In Dorms
Security is being ramped up at New York University after an alarming number of intruders had made it onto campus and into student dormitory buildings. Over the past month, at least four students at the college have reported being followed into their dorm by a stranger. No one was hurt in any of the four cases, but concerns are still spreading about how the trespassers were able get through security at the $78,000-per-year school.
Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault
Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel
An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
