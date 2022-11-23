ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Cops Honored for Nail-Biting Track Rescue on Thanksgiving

Two NYPD officers were hailed as heroes Monday for springing into action last week and saving a man who fell onto a set of subway tracks in Manhattan. Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol the afternoon of Thanksgiving when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Housekeeper Finds Suspicious Powder In Midtown Hotel Room: Police

A housekeeper at a Manhattan hotel became dizzy after finding a white powder that has been deemed suspicious, according to law enforcement and FDNY sources. Police and fire officials were called to the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street near Seventh Avenue in midtown when the maid reported a suspicious powder inside room 1111, sources told NBC New York. Police and FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force were called to the scene, and the eleventh floor was evacuated as a precaution.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Job Site Fall at UWS High-Rise Under Investigation

A member of a Manhattan high-rise construction crew died after falling from the 15th story of a building Monday morning, city officials said. The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side, spokespeople with the FDNY and DOB confirmed.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Colorado Governor Visits Gay Club Shooting Memorial

In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC New York

Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows

A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

90 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside Passenger's Bag at JFK Airport

Transportation Security Administration officials said they made a major bust at NYC's JFK Airport during the week of Thanksgiving, finding 90 pounds of marijuana in a passenger's checked bag. The massive discovery was made during routine screening. A TSA spokesperson said there were 30 individual bags each weighing about three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYU Students on Edge After Series of Intruders Get Through Security In Dorms

Security is being ramped up at New York University after an alarming number of intruders had made it onto campus and into student dormitory buildings. Over the past month, at least four students at the college have reported being followed into their dorm by a stranger. No one was hurt in any of the four cases, but concerns are still spreading about how the trespassers were able get through security at the $78,000-per-year school.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel

An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy