Security is being ramped up at New York University after an alarming number of intruders had made it onto campus and into student dormitory buildings. Over the past month, at least four students at the college have reported being followed into their dorm by a stranger. No one was hurt in any of the four cases, but concerns are still spreading about how the trespassers were able get through security at the $78,000-per-year school.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO