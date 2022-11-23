Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person, after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.

CREST HILL, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO