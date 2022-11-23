Read full article on original website
Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
Mendota Reporter
Armed robbery reported in Mendota
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department is investigating the report of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 9:54 p.m. Nov. 22. The reporting subject stated that while walking in the vicinity of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street, a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him and the driver of the vehicle presented a handgun and demanded money from the subject. Upon the victim giving the gunman his money, the driver drove off.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side
My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side
12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman facing multiple charges
A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man charged with trespassing, property damage
Kendall County deputies were called early Friday morning to the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. They arrested 39-year-old Jeremy W. Larson, Yorkville, and charged him with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. Larson was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville where...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
Mendota Reporter
Two men found dead in Mendota residence
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
WIFR
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
wjol.com
Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store
Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person, after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.
Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows
Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.
959theriver.com
New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday
As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
wglc.net
Fugitive arrested in Streator
STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
UPDATE: Man killed in Tuesday morning Rockford crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after a crash on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview, and the victim of the single-car crash was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:59 a.m., the victim, Dontay […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
