Mendota, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
SYCAMORE, IL
Mendota Reporter

Armed robbery reported in Mendota

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department is investigating the report of an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 9:54 p.m. Nov. 22. The reporting subject stated that while walking in the vicinity of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street, a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him and the driver of the vehicle presented a handgun and demanded money from the subject. Upon the victim giving the gunman his money, the driver drove off.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side

12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich woman facing multiple charges

A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
MILLINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged with trespassing, property damage

Kendall County deputies were called early Friday morning to the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. They arrested 39-year-old Jeremy W. Larson, Yorkville, and charged him with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. Larson was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville where...
YORKVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

Two men found dead in Mendota residence

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store

Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person, after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.
CREST HILL, IL
959theriver.com

New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday

As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
AURORA, IL
wglc.net

Fugitive arrested in Streator

STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
STREATOR, IL
WCIA

Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
PONTIAC, IL
WQAD

Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
MORRISON, IL

