FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
newsfromthestates.com
Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising
Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
Family of woman linked to Racine dating app suspect release statement
The family of Kim Mikulance, the 55-year-old woman who died on Tuesday and has been linked to the Racine dating app suspect, has released a statement asking for prayers and vigilance.
WISN
17-year-old shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old overnight Saturday. The shooting happened near 58th & Capitol Drive, around 1:15 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been...
WISN
Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities
On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
WISN
Racine's Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' prepare to serve 3,000 for Thanksgiving meal
RACINE, Wis. — Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' Thanksgiving meal will take place for its 13th year at the Racine Civic Center Thursday. Volunteers spent Wednesday preparing to cook 125 turkeys, 100 turkey breasts, 40 hams and all of the Thanksgiving sides. Organizer Dan Johnson said they're preparing to...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
CBS 58
Shooting near Pleasant and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Pleasant and Van Buren. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still looking into what...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson; 9 families displaced
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 38th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police are investigating the fire as an arson. "I was in the bed and I got up, and I thought it was a fire or something outside,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during armed robbery near 25th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 25th and Grant that landed a 25-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. According to officials, the victim was shot during an armed robbery vehicle taken incident. The victim...
