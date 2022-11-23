ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville.

‘Day of disbelief’: Asheboro man inspired to buy lottery ticket by football game wins $150,000 at last minute

When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.

Comments / 19

Monte
3d ago

Wooooow he didn't even get half... It's funny to me how they(government) take from Americans and give willingly to other countries without a second thought.

Reply
11
Thad Nelson
3d ago

took over half for taxes and now everything they spend will be taxed why over half of their winnings going too taxes

Reply(3)
14
 

