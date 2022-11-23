Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Porters Neck community offers warm meal, comfort to service members away from home
PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — Thursday in New Hanover County, many active duty members were able to make the most out of their Thanksgiving thanks to some Porters Neck residents. Many active military members are away from their families during the holidays and one group of locals are taking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible. That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Northside Church holds annual Feast of Hope in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers joined hands to help a Wilmington church distribute hot dinners to those in need on the Thanksgiving holiday. Northside Church in Wilmington hosted its annual Feast of Hope on Thanksgiving Day. There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members. A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Sioux Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe holding celebration Saturday in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration is being held Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature traditional dances, workshops and vendors selling crafts and food. Organizers say the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House hosts community unity dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about food, music, and socializing at the Sokoto House in Wilmington. Director of Helping Others Proceed Effectively (H.O.P.E.) Brenda Galloway organized a community unity dinner meant to create a safe space for community members to hang out and relax. The get-together also...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening. The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month. A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd. Attendees can see the lights turned on,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People rushing to stores across Cape Fear for deals on Black Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after Thanksgiving, people are heading to stores in search of a good deal as they check items off their holiday wish lists. Many stores across the Cape Fear opened their doors earlier than usual to welcome customers in search of Black Friday bargains.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Letters to Santa’ event being held Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people are looking to get into the Christmas spirit. Ocean Isle Beach is offering a ‘Letters to Santa’ event Saturday at Town Center Park from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. The Holiday event will feature...
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holden Beach hosting tree lighting, Sandy Paws Dog Parade
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach is offering two events to get residents in the Christmas spirit. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say this year’s festivities will include a live band, games and a chance to visit with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
