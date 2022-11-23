UPDATE: Man, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash near Sun City, Summerlin; driver arrested

UPDATE: Metro police say Ethan Chavez, 20, of Las Vegas was arrested on Wednesday and booked on hit-and-run charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the early morning hours. Police identified Chavez as the driver of a Ford Fusion involved in the crash. The original story appears below:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in an early morning crash that left a 23-year-old man dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Police said the pedestrian was in the eastbound bike lane of Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Hallston Street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Lake Mead struck the man and then fled the scene.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Lake Mead was closed in both directions between Anasazi and Hallston Street until around 9 a.m. for police to investigate.

This pedestrian’s death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.

