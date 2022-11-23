ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Man, 23, killed in hit-and-run crash near Sun City, Summerlin; driver arrested

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n04sT_0jLE0FMf00

UPDATE: Metro police say Ethan Chavez, 20, of Las Vegas was arrested on Wednesday and booked on hit-and-run charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the early morning hours. Police identified Chavez as the driver of a Ford Fusion involved in the crash. The original story appears below:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in an early morning crash that left a 23-year-old man dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Police said the pedestrian was in the eastbound bike lane of Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Hallston Street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Lake Mead struck the man and then fled the scene.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Lake Mead was closed in both directions between Anasazi and Hallston Street until around 9 a.m. for police to investigate.

This pedestrian’s death marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy