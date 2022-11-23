Read full article on original website
Related
An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B for her butt-baring Halloween costume
Artist aleXsandro Palombo said Cardi B should credit him for her costume, which pays homage to the late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler.
NPR
Encore: Roxy is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a world tour
ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh. SIMON: The band had just one Top 40 hit, "Love Is The Drug." And its music is considered essential in the history of rock. Witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable, the band was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's our conversation with Phil Manzanera.
NPR
Why the key change has disappeared from top-charting tunes
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) My lonely heart calls. Oh, I wanna dance with somebody. CHRIS DALLA RIVA: Changing the key is just a tool. And like all tools in music, the idea is to evoke emotion, to make the listener feel a certain way. SHAPIRO: Chris Dalla Riva is a musician...
NPR
Album Review: 'Tu Historia' by Julieta Venegas
JULIETA VENEGAS: (Singing in Spanish). SHAPIRO: Now, the Mexican singer-songwriter is back with her first studio album in seven years called "Tu Historia." Miguel Perez has this review. MIGUEL PEREZ, BYLINE: Julieta Venegas' voice - bright, earnest and relaxed - was a touchstone of the Latin music scene of the...
NPR
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
"EO," Jerzy Skolimowski's new film, opens on a pair of unforgettable eyes. They're the eyes of a donkey born in a Polish circus that closes, which sends the donkey onto a trail of decidedly un-Disney-esque (ph) adventures but real-life encounters with humans - some of them friendly, some of them callous and worse. "EO" has won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and his Poland's Oscar entry. And Jerzy Skolimowski, who has also received the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival, joins us now from Santa Monica, Calif. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Two friends tell the story of their reunion after years of separation
It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.
NPR
Author Anne Tyler on writing her 24th novel and why she writes about families
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with novelist Anne Tyler about her latest novel, "French Braid," and why she likes writing about families. On this day, when so many of us are spending time with relatives, we wanted to revisit a conversation I had earlier this year with the author Anne Tyler. Tyler has returned to family relationships in her work time and time again. In fact, the majority of her 24 books are about just that. And the majority of Anne's Tyler's 24 books are set in Baltimore. Now, if we were talking about any other writer, you would be excused for wondering if they might be stuck in a rut. But Tyler's gift is that each story, each character is distinct, even as she builds on themes from one book to the next. The novel we spoke to Tyler about is her most recent, "French Braid." It is set, you guessed it, in Baltimore. And it tracks one family, the Garretts, across decades and generations.
NPR
Noah Baumbach brings an acclaimed novel to life in 'White Noise'
The 1985 Don DeLillo novel "White Noise" has been adapted for the big screen by director Noah Baumbach (and later, the small screen; it's coming to Netflix in late December). One of the acclaimed novels of the last century is a movie in this century. The novel is "White Noise" by Don DeLillo. A college professor moves about campus, teaching class, going home to his family. It's an ordinary Midwestern life in which filmmaker Noah Baumbach perceives something eerie.
Comments / 0