Fox11online.com
Number of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases cut in half from day before
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported half as many new COVID-19 cases Thursday as Wednesday when 1,272 new cases were confirmed. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 624 new cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day average down to 745. The DHS' seven-day average test positivity rose, however, to 8.3%. No new...
Fox11online.com
'From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI': Wisconsin post office to continue holiday tradition
RUDOLPH (WLUK) -- "From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI," ... a message that greeted countless Americans this week when they went to their mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service sent out a mailer this week to remind people about its services ahead of the holiday season.
Fox11online.com
People in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed a warm Saturday
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- Most of Northeast Wisconsin hit 50 degrees Saturday, the last weekend in November. People around the area made sure to take advantage. Tim DeBeck lives in Allouez, and used the nice day to set up his Christmas decorations. "It's nice out today to do this, usually I'm...
