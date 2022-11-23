ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count Second Degree Murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car

The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

Many scores 14 unanswered in 4th Quarter to advance to 7th straight semifinals

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers are heading back to the semifinals for the 7th straight season after winning a hard-fought low-scoring game at Rosepine 14-7. The Eagles controlled the clock most of the first half holding on to just a 7-0 lead at the break. The Eagles got on the board after Jake Smith connected with Aden Cline in the first quarter.
MANY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Old, new experiences, Rosepine hosts first quarterfinal against nemesis

Playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history last season, the Rosepine Eagles got caught up in the pageantry that is the Many Tigers and all that surrounds one of the most powerful Class 2A programs in the state. This time, the Eagles (10-2) get a do-over...
ROSEPINE, LA

