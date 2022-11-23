ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This 31-year-old makes $15,000 a month as a voiceover artist and lives in a school bus: ‘I was able to quit my full-time job’

By Megan Sauer
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

29-year-old who quit her job now makes $9,100 a month organizing closets: I can make the same amount in half the time

At the end of 2017, Vanessa Garcia was living in San Diego, working three jobs and struggling to pay bills. As an actress, she auditioned daily for TV shows and commercials. She worked an additional six hours per day as a personal assistant. And while she hoped to pick up extra work building furniture and organizing people's closets through freelance platform TaskRabbit, her limited availability meant practically nobody hired her.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Anita Durairaj

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson showCredit: Gding/Find a Grave. Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car. According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy