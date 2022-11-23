Edwardsville (IL) Teams with Bank to Finance $6.87M in Bonds for New Fire Station, Fire Truck

Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Groundbreaking to Mark Official Start of Construction for State-of-the-Art East Fire Station
EDWARDSVILLE – City officials are happy to announce a groundbreaking will take place this month for the East Fire Station, a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the City’s ability to serve and protect residents for years to come. The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Wood River (IL) Approves New Pumper Truck for Fire Department
The Wood River City Council paved the way Monday for a new pumper truck for the fire department, AdvantageNews.com reported. A fire official said the truck will cost more than $932,000, the report said. By locking into the price, the fire official said the city avoided expected price increases of...
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Man Killed In Three Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
Crash closes multiple northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash. The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed. The crash...
KMOV
Sellout crowd fills Enterprise Center for Guns ‘N Hoses as first responders enter ring to raise money for BackStoppers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The ding of the bell signals the first boxing pair to bump gloves to start the 35th Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at the Enterprise Center Wednesday. “Some of my friends I worked with had been killed or died,” Retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down after shootings, drug issues
ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues. The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
