ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Officials release note left by Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter Andre Bing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter and store employee Andre Bing wrote a note prior to the attack, Chesapeake city officials said Friday. Through forensic analysis, investigators found the note on Bing's phone, which was recovered from the crime scene, a city spokesperson said. In the note,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy