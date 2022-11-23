Vallejo (CA) Fire Department completes installation of new tone alert system

Read full article on original website
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
SFGate
Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond
Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
7-car accident backs up Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving; 2 of 16 involved taken to hospital
"We could see a car sitting on top of a car - we saw probably seven cars, like three to four piled up the end," said Dave Lamadrid, who witnessed the aftermath of the accident.
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs
After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic
CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained.
SFist
Saturday Links: BART's Powell Street Station Closes Due to 'Major Medical Emergency,' Reopens After Person Pulled Off Tracks
BART announced Saturday morning that it closed the Powell Street station because of a "major medical emergency" — but was reopened after it was resolved. Trains temporarily stopped coming in and out of the Powell Street station Saturday around 7 a.m., with Muni providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street station; service at the Powell Street station was resumed around 8:30 a.m. after a person was rescued off the track. [NBC Bay Area/Twitter]
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
nomadlawyer.org
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff investigates 2 homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving
BAY POINT, Calif. - Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies began investigating what appears to be two separate homicides in Bay Point on Thanksgiving Day. Deputies were called out just before 9 a.m. because a 62-year-old person was shot at a home on Mountain View Avenue, according to spokesman Jimmy Lee.
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
Concord sets community meetings to discuss naval weapons station development plans
The Seeno-owned developer of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, Concord First Partners, and staff from the Local Reuse Authority will host two community meetings in December to present and discuss the development’s proposed term sheet before it goes to the City Council in January. Crafting the term sheet...
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
