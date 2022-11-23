Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla
Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
kitco.com
Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets. The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that...
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is operating normally as China tries to prevent Covid-19 spread
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is currently operating normally as China tries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid high infection rates. Although the factory is operating normally, the new prevention methods are impacting employees. WuWa, whose YouTube channel documents the daily activities at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai, shared details on the...
teslarati.com
Legendary investor George Soros has tripled his Tesla (TSLA) investment
Elon Musk may seem distracted with Twitter for now, and Tesla stock may have taken a beating this year, but legendary investor George Soros seems largely unaffected. Based on a regulatory filing, Soros has taken advantage of Tesla’s drop this year and loaded up on shares of the electric vehicle maker, tripling his stake in the past months.
Viva the World Cup; thousands watch game at Rady Shell
Argentina bested Mexico in Saturday's World Cup match from Qatar. The game saw thousands of international fans gather for a large watch party at Rady Shell.
tipranks.com
Competition Weighs on Volkswagen (VWAGY) in China
Competition is taking a toll on Volkswagen’s market share in China. Its year-to-date deliveries have declined. The Wall Street Journal, citing data from Jato Dynamics, reported that German automaker Volkswagen (XETRA:VOW)(VWAGY) is losing market share in China due to heightened competition from domestic players, including BYD Company (BYDDY). Volkswagen’s...
Jaguar Land Rover reducing its production at UK factories until spring
Exclusive: Carmaker, which has been hit by computer chip shortage, to scale down shifts at Solihull and Halewood
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Audi halts all activities on Twitter - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources. Earlier this month, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche (P911_p.DE) brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
US News and World Report
Volkswagen: All Brands Have Halted Paid Activities on Twitter
BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's brands have halted all paid activities on Twitter until further notice, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche, said it had recommended the brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk lauds Twitter team amid decline of hate speech impressions
It appears that hateful speech on Twitter is settling down somewhat. This was according to Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who recently noted that hate speech impressions have declined on Twitter from pre-spike levels. Musk also made it a point to give credit to Twitter’s team for...
freightwaves.com
Consumers push back on retailers’ online return fees
Aaron Schwartz, president of Loop Returns, has said that between 60% and 70% of online shoppers will review a return policy before shopping with that brand for the first time. Technology company CleverTap said that 76% of first-time shoppers said they are likely to shop with a retailer again if the return experience was “easy” or “very easy.”
Comments / 0