Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO