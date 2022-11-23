Read full article on original website
31 Year Old Lewiston Woman Arrested In Pullman With Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
The 31 year old Lewiston woman arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
