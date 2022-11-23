Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
KCJJ
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
osceolaiowa.com
Nov. 24 police reports
----- Matthew Baldwin, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 16 at 720 Warren Ave for a false report - 911 call. Baldwin was released on Nov. 17 of his own recognizance. Tiffany Jenkins, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 19 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp violations - failure to affix drug stamp, drug trafficking - methamphetamine, and child endangerment.
Juvenile Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Ringgold County
(Diagonal) A Benton, Iowa, teen died in a single-vehicle crash near Diagonal. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:01 p.m. on Friday on P33 south of Diagonal. Authorities say 15-year-old Abbi Overholser died in the crash. According to the report, Overholser was driving a southbound 2009 Chevy...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
KCJJ
Oxford man wanted for violating no-contact order in North Liberty arrested for allegedly stealing trail cam in Washington County
An Oxford man wanted for violating a no-contact order in North Liberty has been arrested in Washington County after allegedly stealing a trail cam. Washington County dispatch records indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon for a subject who had stolen a camera set up along a nature trail. The camera reportedly captured both the suspect’s image and that of his vehicle before it went off-line.
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Creston woman was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Stuart Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chelsey Mae Madison following a traffic stop on November 17th. Madison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Madison was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
kmaland.com
1 killed in accident on I-80
(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man
A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
